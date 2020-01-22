Rankingball Gold (RBG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,451.00

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Rankingball Gold has a market cap of $1.46 million and $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and 55.com.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.48 or 0.03524244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00203535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030491 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130077 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. The official message board for Rankingball Gold is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. Rankingball Gold’s official website is rankingball.io. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

.

Rankingball Gold Token Trading

Rankingball Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and 55.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rankingball Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rankingball Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

