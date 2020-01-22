Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Raised to $75.00 at Raymond James

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s current price.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

RPD stock opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $127,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,075,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 131,088 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,345 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,918,000 after purchasing an additional 710,437 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 772.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 507,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,367,000 after purchasing an additional 449,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,256,000 after acquiring an additional 400,958 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 39.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,999,000 after buying an additional 310,330 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 51.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 217,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

