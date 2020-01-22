Rapidz Trading Up 22.6% This Week (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $67,655.00 and approximately $12,989.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.76 or 0.03540232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00205262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030483 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,164,384 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io.

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

