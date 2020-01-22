Raven Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10,455.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $370,941.00 and $10,455.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.89 or 0.03376489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00203026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.