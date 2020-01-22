Raymond James Analysts Give Itafos (CVE:IFOS) a C$0.50 Price Target

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) has been assigned a C$0.50 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Itafos stock traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. Itafos has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.00.

About Itafos

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate, and ammonium polyphosphate.

