Raymond James Analysts Give Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) a C$7.50 Price Target

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) has been assigned a C$7.50 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 82.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KEL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.38.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.10. 1,040,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,243. The company has a market cap of $785.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$2.45 and a 52 week high of C$6.14.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$109.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

