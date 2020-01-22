Raymond James Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $360.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOW. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.64.

NOW stock opened at $315.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,752.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.29. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $182.46 and a 1 year high of $315.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $2,560,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $769,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

