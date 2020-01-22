Raymond James Lowers Ventas (NYSE:VTR) to Underperform

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VTR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.80.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 43,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Ventas by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 58,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

