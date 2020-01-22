Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) to report $8.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Raytheon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.08 billion. Raytheon posted sales of $7.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon will report full year sales of $29.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.31 billion to $29.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.24 billion to $31.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Raytheon.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1,453.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,509,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,548,000 after acquiring an additional 212,361 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 11,865.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,544 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon stock opened at $228.99 on Wednesday. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $162.67 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

