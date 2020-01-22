REAL (REAL) Price Reaches $0.0336 on Top Exchanges

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One REAL token can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BitFlip. Over the last week, REAL has traded up 86.2% against the US dollar. REAL has a total market cap of $338,179.00 and $6.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.03297994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00201440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00127116 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About REAL

REAL was first traded on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Radar Relay, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

