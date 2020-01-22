RealChain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,674.00 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. RealChain has a market capitalization of $172,438.00 and approximately $19,674.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar. One RealChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RealChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00037092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.34 or 0.05499465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00026748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033213 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00128038 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,483,842 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.