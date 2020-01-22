Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intu Properties (INTU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Intu Properties (LON: INTU) in the last few weeks:

1/20/2020 – Intu Properties had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/20/2020 – Intu Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/17/2020 – Intu Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 20 ($0.26). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Intu Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.29). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Intu Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 29 ($0.38) to GBX 25 ($0.33). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Intu Properties had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/7/2020 – Intu Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/23/2019 – Intu Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/17/2019 – Intu Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/16/2019 – Intu Properties had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/10/2019 – Intu Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 27 ($0.36). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Intu Properties had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/3/2019 – Intu Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/27/2019 – Intu Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 36 ($0.47). They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Intu Properties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON:INTU traded down GBX 1.43 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 19.93 ($0.26). 8,315,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 44.17. The firm has a market cap of $270.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. Intu Properties plc has a 1-year low of GBX 20.46 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

