Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Secure Trust Bank (STB)

1/15/2020 – Secure Trust Bank had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Secure Trust Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,714 ($22.55) to GBX 1,959 ($25.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Secure Trust Bank had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of STB traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,655 ($21.77). 694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657. The stock has a market cap of $305.80 million and a PE ratio of 10.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,574.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,412.92. Secure Trust Bank Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,730 ($22.76).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

