Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Capita (CPI)

Capita (LON: CPI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2020 – Capita had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/20/2020 – Capita was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 130 ($1.71).

1/17/2020 – Capita had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/15/2020 – Capita had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 240 ($3.16). They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Capita was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 140 ($1.84).

12/13/2019 – Capita had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

11/27/2019 – Capita had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

CPI stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 159.20 ($2.09). 2,503,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. Capita PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

