RED Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. RED has a total market capitalization of $290,604.00 and approximately $53,915.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RED has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One RED token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00663295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010477 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007880 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00032941 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000536 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.