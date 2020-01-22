RedFOX Labs Reaches Market Capitalization of $834,456.00 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $834,456.00 and $45,618.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00593659 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00119783 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00119579 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000475 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000368 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io.

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

