Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.8% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,861.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,543 shares of company stock worth $40,357,770. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $3.88 on Wednesday, hitting $359.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,510. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

