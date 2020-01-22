Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.14. 1,319,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $442.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $375.61 and its 200-day moving average is $323.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $340,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,362.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total value of $8,058,470.67. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,543 shares of company stock valued at $40,357,770. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 700.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,432,000 after acquiring an additional 308,740 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 61,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 690.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

