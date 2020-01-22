Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

NYSE RF opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $17.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,140,000 after buying an additional 521,028 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after buying an additional 374,437 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 3,639.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,056,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,490,000 after buying an additional 5,894,957 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,556,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,442,000 after purchasing an additional 347,778 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,532,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,070,000 after purchasing an additional 131,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

