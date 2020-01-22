Remme Hits Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Remme has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Remme has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $247,107.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Tidex, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Remme Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official website is remme.io.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Hotbit, DEx.top, Gate.io, Kuna and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

