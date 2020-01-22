Ren (REN) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Ren has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $34.16 million and $1.19 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, UEX, Binance and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $474.15 or 0.05467372 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026688 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033678 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127636 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,652 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official website is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi Global, DDEX, OKEx, Tidex, UEX, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.