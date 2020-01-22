RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Buckingham Research from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNR. Wells Fargo & Co raised RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.33.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $192.34 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $201.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $704.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $9,370,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 68,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

