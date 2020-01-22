Rentberry Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Rentberry has a market cap of $61,492.00 and $1.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.58 or 0.03609196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00205371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

