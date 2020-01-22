Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Repay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Repay alerts:

RPAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

RPAY opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Repay has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Repay during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Repay during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the third quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Repay during the third quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.