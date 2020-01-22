Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Repligen by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.14, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.51 and its 200 day moving average is $87.21. Repligen has a 12 month low of $52.87 and a 12 month high of $101.36.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Repligen had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Repligen’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

