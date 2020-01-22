Request Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.97 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Request has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $47,184.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, GOPAX, COSS and Koinex. During the last seven days, Request has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.92 or 0.05486611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128405 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001336 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,979,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,744,125 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Ethfinex, Binance, CoinExchange, DDEX, GOPAX, CoinPlace, WazirX, Huobi Global, Koinex, COSS, Bitbns, Coineal, Gate.io, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

