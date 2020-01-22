Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Recordati SpA’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)

Recordati SpA (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Recordati in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year.

Get Recordati alerts:

RCDTF opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Recordati has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

About Recordati

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, immune-suppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.