Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FMS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

NYSE FMS opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,174.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 377,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after buying an additional 348,201 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 643,494 shares in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.