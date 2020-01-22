Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 22nd (AC, ADZN, BAS, BBD.B, BIP, BTO, CMMC, CS, ERO, FIL)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 22nd:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$60.00.

Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$1.85 to C$1.75.

Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) was given a C$1.90 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €64.00 ($74.42) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from C$1.80 to C$1.40.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $55.00 to $58.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$6.75 to C$7.00.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.25.

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.10.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$1.10. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$21.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$17.00 to C$16.50.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.50.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $10.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) was given a C$0.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.20. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) was given a C$7.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$9.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$0.40 to C$0.70. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €62.50 ($72.67) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was given a $420.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was given a $430.00 price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) was given a C$25.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$0.35 to C$0.30. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$27.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$0.90 to C$1.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$47.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$39.50 to C$33.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$42.00.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was given a C$71.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$0.40 to C$0.35. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

