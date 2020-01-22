Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AnaptysBio (ANAB)

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/17/2020 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2020 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2020 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

1/3/2020 – AnaptysBio was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/24/2019 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/13/2019 – AnaptysBio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

ANAB stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,812. AnaptysBio Inc has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $430.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio Inc will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 242,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,985,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 65,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 25,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 133,481 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,881,000 after purchasing an additional 147,292 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

