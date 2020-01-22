Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kadmon Holdings Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kadmon in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year.

Get Kadmon alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura started coverage on Kadmon in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $588.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.48.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.31). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 188.03% and a negative net margin of 9,855.14%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 2,087,903 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 274,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 736.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Kadmon news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,470,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.