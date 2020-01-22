Research Analysts Set Expectations for Perseus Mining Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) – Cormark issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Perseus Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Perseus Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shares of Perseus Mining stock opened at C$0.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -55.00. Perseus Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

