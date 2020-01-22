Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Serco Group (SRP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Serco Group (LON: SRP):

1/10/2020 – Serco Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Serco Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 185 ($2.43). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Serco Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 185 ($2.43). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/16/2019 – Serco Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.24). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/12/2019 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/12/2019 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/9/2019 – Serco Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/6/2019 – Serco Group had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Serco Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 145 ($1.91).

Shares of SRP stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 167 ($2.20). The company had a trading volume of 610,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 158.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.74. Serco Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 108 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 166.80 ($2.19). The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

