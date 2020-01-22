Reserve Rights (RSR) Market Cap Achieves $8.66 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and $1.08 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.28 or 0.03493573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,205,530,273 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

