Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Retail Properties of America reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Retail Properties of America’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. 1,136,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.14, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.52. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 128.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 658,023 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the third quarter valued at about $5,897,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 74.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 391,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the third quarter valued at about $2,996,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

