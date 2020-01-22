Reviewing 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) & Valley National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VLY)

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) and Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH alerts:

This table compares 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH 15.66% 9.31% 0.78% Valley National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH and Valley National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Valley National Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valley National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.10%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH and Valley National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH $25.86 million 1.89 $5.22 million N/A N/A Valley National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp.

About 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts fund accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, car loans, personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, and other loans; and SBA loans for various general business purposes, including working capital, machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures, land and building, leasehold improvements, and debt refinancing. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising card services, night depository, bulk cash processing, coin and currency ordering, and other services; VISA CheckCards; wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, and other additional services; and online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, government banking, and ATM services. It operates two branch offices located in Collingswood and Westville, New Jersey. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Collingswood, New Jersey.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks, such as fixed rate securities and federal funds; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance products; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leases, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 237 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.