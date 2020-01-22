Reviewing Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) & GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) and GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glanbia and GN STORE NORD A/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glanbia $2.82 billion 1.24 $276.35 million $5.37 10.99 GN STORE NORD A/ADR $1.68 billion 3.66 $196.57 million $4.34 32.33

Glanbia has higher revenue and earnings than GN STORE NORD A/ADR. Glanbia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN STORE NORD A/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Glanbia pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. GN STORE NORD A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Glanbia pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GN STORE NORD A/ADR pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Glanbia and GN STORE NORD A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glanbia 0 0 1 0 3.00 GN STORE NORD A/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Glanbia and GN STORE NORD A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glanbia N/A N/A N/A GN STORE NORD A/ADR 11.16% 28.13% 9.62%

Risk and Volatility

Glanbia has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN STORE NORD A/ADR has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GN STORE NORD A/ADR beats Glanbia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment manufactures and sells cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional ingredients, and vitamin and mineral premixes. The Glanbia Ireland segment operates as a milk processor in Ireland; and produces a range of value added dairy ingredients and consumer products. It also sells animal nutrition and fertilizer products; and operates a chain of agricultural retail outlets in Ireland. The company also engages in the financing, research and development, property and land dealing, receivables management, management, property leasing, business service, and weight management solutions businesses. It provides its products under the Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino, ABB, thinkThin, Amazing Grass, Body & Fit, and SlimFast brands in approximately 100 countries. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

GN STORE NORD A/ADR Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets and speakerphone solutions primarily for professional use; and consumer headsets and earbuds for calls, music, and media consumption. It also provides FalCom, an intelligent communication solution for defense and security forces. The company offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, and Blueparrott brand names. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

