Reviewing Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) & Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Insulet and Avinger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 1 8 8 0 2.41 Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insulet currently has a consensus price target of $158.82, indicating a potential downside of 17.68%. Given Insulet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Insulet is more favorable than Avinger.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insulet and Avinger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $563.82 million 21.15 $3.29 million $0.05 3,858.60 Avinger $7.91 million 1.58 -$27.56 million ($33.40) -0.04

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger. Avinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Insulet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 2.38% 10.34% 2.10% Avinger -237.51% -197.22% -76.49%

Volatility and Risk

Insulet has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Insulet beats Avinger on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod. It sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, Israel, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

