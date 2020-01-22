Reviewing Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) & CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ottawa Savings Bancorp and CBM Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Savings Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Savings Bancorp 13.23% 3.77% 0.66% CBM Bancorp 6.60% 1.02% 0.29%

Risk and Volatility

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and CBM Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Savings Bancorp $13.38 million 3.48 $1.99 million N/A N/A CBM Bancorp $8.28 million 7.26 $670,000.00 N/A N/A

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ottawa Savings Bancorp beats CBM Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

