RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 2,540 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after purchasing an additional 579,388 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,060,000 after purchasing an additional 123,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $89.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

