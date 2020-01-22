RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 539 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 35.8% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $211.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.54 and a 200 day moving average of $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

