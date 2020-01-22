RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 825 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $15,835,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 209,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,662,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPY stock opened at $331.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.81 and a 200-day moving average of $304.63. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $260.66 and a one year high of $332.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.