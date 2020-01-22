RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 33,602 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. comprises approximately 3.1% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $18,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 8.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of NYSE ETY opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

