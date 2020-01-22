RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $148.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $107.51 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.09.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

