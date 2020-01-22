RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 196.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $62.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

