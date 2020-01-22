RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock opened at $141.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $142.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

