RFG Advisory LLC Buys 8,813 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 441.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 62,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 120,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 214,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000.

MUB opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.87 and a 1-year high of $115.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

