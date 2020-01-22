RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.55.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $97.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $69.76 and a 52 week high of $98.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

