RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $144.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.93. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $144.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

