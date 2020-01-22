RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,166,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $300.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $282.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $302.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.73 and a 200-day moving average of $256.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.